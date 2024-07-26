“We are excited to have you here to listen to our concerns. Our children are gradually disappearing as they fall victim to abductions, and we are worried about this troubling trend,” said Loliha Andrew, a visually impaired elder of Lowoi.

Recent cattle raids and child abductions have left residents feeling distressed and concerned about their safety, access to basic services and disrupted schooling for boys and girls.



“The other night, armed unidentified individuals appeared in the village. We believe that they are still lingering in the bushes,” said Jakomina Chelson, a women’s leader and community mobilizer in nearby Lohila.



Because of the relative absence of police in the area, the youth have taken it upon themselves to escort students to and from school. As for people in need of medical attention, many don’t dare to make their way to healthcare centres.



“The insecurity has impacted the delivery of health services here. Our daily consultations are down by maybe 90 per cent. Many mothers now opt for home deliveries that can be dangerous,” said Loki Daniel, head of the primary antenatal care clinic in Lohira.



Once the wave of child abductions and general insecurity was brought to the attention of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), a team of civilian peacekeepers promptly visited Lowoi to engage with local residents, listen to their grievances, and discuss what can be done to address their issues.



"Child abductions are grave violations of human rights. It is a problem that requires a strategy to deter perpetrators, and that plan needs to involve both the government and residents to be successful,” asserted Rosemary Astini, a Human Rights Officer serving with UNMISS.