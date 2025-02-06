The African Leadership Magazine (ALM) (http://www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) is proud to announce that the 14th edition of the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Ceremony will be headlined by a distinguished lineup of African leaders, including H.E. Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar; Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of Uganda; and H.E. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania. The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from February 21-22, 2025, at the Casablanca Marriott Hotel, Morocco.

President Andry Rajoelina of Madagascar alongside HE Dr Jakaya Kikwete will deliver the keynote address on “Inclusive Leadership for an Interconnected Africa: New Paradigms for Future Realities,” according to Dr Ken Giami, CEO of the African Leadership Organisation.

As Chair of the African Leadership Magazine Advisory Board, former President Jakaya Kikwete will steer the event, guiding high-level discussions on Africa’s leadership and development. His extensive experience in governance, diplomacy, and regional collaboration will offer invaluable perspectives on shaping the future of African leadership.

Now in its 14th year, the African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Ceremony continues to be the premier annual event for honouring and celebrating people-centred leadership and Africans who are pursuing a pan-African agenda in their chosen fields of endeavour, bringing together policymakers, private sector leaders, thought leaders, and stakeholders from across Africa and the globe. The 2025 edition is expected to attract over 400 in-person delegates, with online streaming reaching thousands of followers across the magazine's social media platforms. The event serves as a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and dialogue, fostering innovative solutions to Africa’s most pressing challenges, all aimed at advancing a prosperous and sustainable future for the continent. The event will also feature distinguished guests including H.E. Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State, Nigeria; Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero, Uganda’s Minister for Health; H.E. Fardowsa Osman Egal, Somalia’s Minister for Transport&Civil Aviation; Hon. Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum, Energy&Mines, The Gambia; H.E. Rindra Rabarinirinarison, Madagascar’s Minister of Economy and Finance; Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Liberia’s Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Hon. Lefoko Maxwell Moagi, Former Minister of Minerals and Energy, Botswana; Dr. Armstrong Takang, Managing Director of Nigeria’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated; and Mr. Mustafa Y. Shek, Director General of Somalia’s National Communication Authority. Notable private sector leaders will include Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, Executive Chairman of Moni Polu Limited, Nigeria; Mr. Jemal Ahmed, CEO of Midroc Investment Group, Ethiopia; Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO of FirstBank Group, Nigeria; Mr. Israel Degfa, President of Kerchanshe Trading PLC, Ethiopia; Amb. Ny Rado Rafalimanana, President&Founder of Nyrado Group Madagascar S.A; and Osvaldo Lemos Macaia, CEO of Banco Sol, Angola, among other business, diplomatic, and industry leaders from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Madagascar, Angola, Uganda, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Congo, Cape Verde, Botswana, South Africa, and Kenya.

