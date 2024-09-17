The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the public that, following an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Cabo Verde, it is currently undertaking a promotion mission in this State Party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (the African Charter) from 16 to 20 September 2024.

This mission, which is part of the Commission's mandate to promote human rights, is being conducted in accordance with Article 45(1) of the African Charter and Rule 76(1) of the Commission’s Rules of Procedure (2020). The mission aims, among other objectives, to engage in dialogue with key stakeholders to exchange views on improving the enjoyment of human rights in the country.

The Commission’s Delegation is composed of:

• Honorable Commissioner Maria Teresa Manuela, Country Rapporteur and Special Rapporteur on Prisons, Conditions of Detention and Policing in Africa (Head of the Delegation); and

• Honorable Commissioner Hatem Essaiem, Chairperson of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture in Africa.

African Union officials from the Commission's Secretariat will provide technical support to the Delegation during the mission.

In line with its terms of reference, the Delegation will meet with human rights actors in the country. These will include the highest available authorities, including ministers and senior government officials concerned with human rights, members of Parliament and the judiciary, country representatives of UN agencies, representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs), and other individuals or institutions able to provide insights into the human rights situation in Cabo Verde. The Delegation will visit a detention facility and infrastructure of particular interest to human rights. It is also expected to hold a sensitization workshop with CSOs on the Commission’s mandate.

The mission will culminate in a press conference, where the Delegation will present its preliminary findings on the human rights situation in Cabo Verde.

The Commission expresses its gratitude to the Government of Cabo Verde and all stakeholders working towards ensuring that this promotion mission takes place under the best conditions.