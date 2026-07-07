The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Dr Patrick Herminie, today received the Letters of Credence of His Excellency Mr Renso Antonio Herrera Franco, Ambassador-Designate of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Seychelles, during an accreditation ceremony held at the Salon des Gouverneur at State House this morning.

President Herminie welcomed Ambassador Herrera Franco to Seychelles and congratulated him on becoming the first Ambassador of the Dominican Republic accredited to the Republic of Seychelles, describing the appointment as an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations. The President reaffirmed Seychelles' commitment to deepening cooperation with the Dominican Republic in areas of mutual interest.

During their discussions, both leaders identified opportunities to strengthen cooperation in trade, sustainable fisheries, tourism, marine conservation, agriculture, sport and health. Recognising the common opportunities and challenges faced by Small Island Developing States, they emphasised the value of sharing expertise and advancing practical cooperation for the mutual benefit of both nations.

President Herminie noted that tourism remains one of the main pillars of Seychelles' economy and expressed the Government's interest in concluding a visa waiver agreement between the two countries. Such an agreement, he said, would facilitate greater people-to-people exchanges and further strengthen bilateral ties.

His Excellency Ambassador Herrera Franco reaffirmed his commitment to fostering a transformative relationship and mutually beneficial partnership between the Dominican Republic and Seychelles. He emphasised that, as fellow island nations facing similar challenges, both countries could support one another through enhanced South–South partnerships and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Both leaders also expressed their aspiration to sign three memoranda of understanding by February next year to lay the foundation for closer bilateral cooperation. These would cover a visa waiver agreement, cooperation in sport, and the medical training of students.

His excellency will be based in Abu Dhabi.

Also in attendance were officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.