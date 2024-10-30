The President of the Republic of Seychelles has sent a message on the occasion of the celebration of Diwali 2024.

"On behalf of the country and on my personal behalf we wish to convey to the Seychelles Hindu community joyous Diwali celebrations. As we revere over the victory of light over darkness, we remember the togetherness and harmony that lights the path ahead for our great peoples. Regardless of our faiths, the light of the world illuminate the souls of each one of us.

Let this festival of light shine in every heart by spreading joy, peace, love and kindness to all.

May the light of this Diwali illuminate the way forward for our beautiful islands and the harmonious nation we have become.

Through this connection, let us continue to ignite hope, peace, and positivity as we honour the spirit of sharing and love. Happy Diwali!"