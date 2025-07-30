Excitement and jubilation filled Kololo Independence Grounds on Tuesday, 29, July 2025 as President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni extended a cash capital boost worth Shs 300 million to street hawkers operating across Kampala City.

Each vendor received Shs 100,000, in addition to buying their merchandise they brought to the function.

According to the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, this was part of an ongoing presidential initiative to uplift informal traders and integrate them into the formal money economy.

Delivering the funds on behalf of the President, Ms. Barekye emphasized the President’s vision to reach even the most marginalized.

“The President is determined to ensure that every Ugandan joins the money economy. That is why he’s reaching out to even the street vendors, supporting them with capital. This program has been ongoing, and it will continue across the country,” Ms. Barekye told the hawkers.

Ms. Barekye noted that the President would follow up to assess the impact of the support and determine how best to assist further. She also extended gratitude to Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Mobilization, Mr. Moses Byaruhanga for organizing the event and mobilizing vendors effectively.

Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, delivered greetings from President Museveni and urged hawkers to observe city cleanliness and proper conduct.

“Please avoid operating in the wrong places and don’t litter the streets. We need a clean and organized Kampala. Carry polyethene bags for your banana peelings and fruit remains, and avoid stepping on green spaces,” she said.

Hajjat Kabanda also encouraged vendors to take advantage of other government programs such as the Presidential Skilling Centers, Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

In a direct political appeal, she urged vendors to support the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in the 2026 general elections.

“I want to inform you that President Museveni will be on the ballot in 2026. Please vote for him and all NRM candidates. Where you see a bus, tick,” Hajjat Kabanda said, referring to the NRM party symbol.

Mr. Byaruhanga, lauded the hawkers for staying organized, which, he said, allowed the President to identify their needs and deliver targeted support.

“The President has always asked how you survive on the streets. Through your leaders, we have found out how to support you,” Mr. Byaruhanga explained.

He dismissed fears that supporting vendors would lead to more unregulated hawking, noting that while Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has operational guidelines, the government will continue to support the vulnerable.

“We cannot leave them to die on the streets just because we fear many more will come. As the city becomes more organized, they will be able to work in places where customers can find them easily,” he said.

Mr. Byaruhanga echoed the call for cleanliness and discipline, asking hawkers to respect KCCA regulations to maintain a tidy and organized city.

Kampala Central Division Mayor, Mr. Salim Uhuru, who also attended the function, rallied behind the hawkers and thanked President Museveni for recognizing their resilience and importance to the city’s economy.

“Others want to chase you from the city, but President Museveni insists that you remain and work for your families. Please don’t forget to vote for him in the upcoming elections,” he said.

The event was attended by several other leaders, including Presidential Advisor on Kampala Affairs Hajjat Sarah Kanyike, Kampala Division NRM chairpersons and other party officials.