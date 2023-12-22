During their phone call, the two Presidents also discussed regional issues. France’s President was keen on getting a better understanding of President El-Sisi’s vision with regard to the crucial necessity to end the military operations in the Gaza Strip, so as to protect civilians and allow the unfettered access of the largest amount possible of humanitarian aid that meets the urgent needs of the inhabitants of the Strip. The two Presidents concurred about the need to exert the relevant intensive joint efforts. They also reiterated the importance of averting what might expand the scope of the conflict in the region, in order to preserve the resources of the peoples, which requires solidifying regional stability. President El-Sisi and President Macron were also aligned with regard to the need to act, in earnest, at the level of the international community to advance efforts toward achieving a settlement to the Palestinian issue in a just and comprehensive manner, through the implementation of the two-state solution.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President Macron extended congratulations to President El-Sisi on his re-election as President of Egypt for a new term. The French President confirmed that France will continue its persistent efforts toward strengthening the outstanding cooperation with Egypt, which was appreciated by President El-Sisi. President El-Sisi underscored the profound Egyptian-French relations and stressed the importance of the ongoing endeavors to foster closer cooperation across all fields.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.