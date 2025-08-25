Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport Lieutenant General Kamel Al-Wazir, President’s Advisor for Financial Affairs Lieutenant General Ahmed El-Shazly, Director General of the National Service Projects Organization of the Armed Forces Major General Magdy Anwar, and Head of the Financial Affairs Authority Major General Khaled Ahmed Abdullah.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the latest developments pertinent to the construction, modernization, operation and management of ports across the country, including the master plan for Gargoub Seaport and Gargoub Special Economic Zone, the master plan for Abu Qir Seaport, and the liquid bulk terminal for storing and mixing petroleum products at East Port Said Port. This is in addition to the management, operation, marketing and maintenance of Al Galala Marina, and the management, operation and redelivery of the superstructure of Berenice Seaport. The expected returns from these projects and the new jobs they will offer were reviewed. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue the development of the Egyptian port network to achieve integration with the infrastructure completed over the past years as well as enhance the state's ability to maximize its benefits.

The meeting also tackled the latest pertinent to the implementation of transportation projects, particularly the railway system. The meeting reviewed developments relevant to the construction of the East-West Nile Monorail, the related passenger stations, ways to ensure integration between the East Cairo Monorail and the BRT, and progress in the efficiency upgrade of roads adjacent to the monorail route. It was noted that the East Nile Monorail is scheduled to open in November 2025.

Developments in the implementation of the first line of the high-speed electric train (Sokhna - Alexandria - El Alamein - Marsa Matrouh) were reviewed, scheduled to open in June 2026. This is in addition to the high-speed train line between Salam City, 10th of Ramadan City, and the New Administrative Capital, scheduled for completion in March 2026. The President stressed the importance of adhering to the designated timetables, given that these projects represent a pillar of urban, industrial, and tourism development.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for expansion in industrial zones to implement the state's plan to advance national industry through the establishment of new plants that meet local market needs, support the policy of localizing industry, and provide production supplies locally.

The minister of industry and transport highlighted the state's interest in the iron, steel, and cement industries, while reviewing developments in the work of the Suez Steel Company and El-Areesh Company for Cement. He emphasized the state's keenness to attract investments and forge strategic partnerships that would expand the scope of local manufacturing and joint manufacturing with friendly countries, and thus reduce the import bill, increase production directed for local consumption and export, and create more jobs.

President El-Sisi emphasized the need to adhere to the timelines set to complete projects, conduct a comprehensive review of road network maintenance and improve its efficiency, and accelerate the implementation of integrated development logistics hubs that link production areas to the seaports currently under construction. The President stressed the importance of exerting efforts to attract the largest global maritime lines and operators, in support of the state's goals of industrial development and comprehensive economic growth.