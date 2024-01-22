Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Greek Copelouzos Group, Dimitrios Copelouzos, in the presence of Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Dr. Mohamed Shaker, and a number of senior company executives.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President was briefed on progress in the “GREGY Project” for power interconnection with Europe, particularly with the successful incorporation of the project into the initial list of projects of common interest in the European Union. This paves the way for embarking on the next phase of the project’s implementation, namely the preparation of the final technical and environmental studies as well as the study to determine the path of marine connection cables.

The President was offered an overview of the group’s plans for the production of renewable energy in Egypt. President El-Sisi was given a presentation on efforts exerted to boost joint work between Egypt and the group to implement a 9.5 gigawatt wind and solar power production project, which will strongly support the Egyptian economy and make a major contribution to efforts toward transition to clean energy in Egypt and Europe.

President El-Sisi gave directives to proceed and expedite joint cooperation efforts between the two sides so as to complete the proposed projects as soon as possible. He also stressed the need to streamline procedures and eliminate any impediments that might be encountered during the course of the project’s implementation. The President confirmed Egypt’s keenness on playing a leading role in the international transition to clean energy, which will benefit Egypt at both the economic and environmental levels. President El-Sisi lauded the persistent cooperation between Egypt and Greece across all areas, which demonstrates the robust relations the two countries share.