Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem El-Gazzar.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi was briefed on the progress of the Julius Nyerere Dam for hydropower generation in Tanzania, implemented by the Arab Contractors and Elsewedy Electric under the supervision of the Egyptian government. It is considered the largest development project implemented in Tanzania, contributing to the generation of twice the energy currently available in the country. Thus, it represents an example of fruitful cooperation, which Egypt is keen on with its African brothers, towards building and reconstruction for the benefit of all African peoples.

The meeting also touched on ongoing work in a number of new cities including the New Administrative Capital and New Alamein City, in addition to following-up on multiple projects to develop Historic Cairo. This is part of the state's efforts to achieve continuous integration between modernization and development throughout the country, alongside the restoration of Cairo's civilization and the preservation of the special character of all historical sites across the country.

The President was also briefed on the latest concerning "The Great Transfiguration" project in St. Catherine, Sinai. The President stressed paying attention to all the details of the project, so that this unique spot becomes a global destination for visitors from all over the world, by continuing the implementation of this integrated project, which takes into account global environmental sustainability standards, preserves the architectural heritage and enhances the spiritual value of the area, as a meeting point of religions and a land for peace.