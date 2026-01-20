Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the activities of the World Economic Forum, which will be held from January 19 to 23, 2026, under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue".
Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy stated that the forum's agenda includes a series of events with the participation of world leaders, heads of international and regional organizations, as well as representatives from major private sector institutions. The forum's sessions will cover topics related to enhancing international cooperation, supporting global prosperity pathways, expanding the reliance on technology and innovation as drivers of growth, as well as investing in human capital.
On the sidelines of the forum, President El-Sisi will meet with the U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest and explore ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between Egypt and the United States, in a manner that serves the interests of both countries and promotes regional and international stability.