President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, presided over his Administration’s first Inter-Ministerial Committee on Decentralization Meeting held at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The President highlighted the importance of advancing the decentralization program in Liberia to improve service delivery to all citizens. He emphasized the government's commitment to driving the decentralization program forward by outlining specific measures to overcome the challenges hindering the decentralization reform efforts.

He highlighted the need to implement the Revenue Sharing Act, particularly Chapter 7.2, which calls for the retention of 40% of all revenues generated at County Service Centers.

This step, the President lamented, aims to address financial challenges that have affected the efficient operations of the County Service Centers.

Additionally, he directed all sector Ministries, Agencies, and Commissions related to the County Service Centers to devolve approvals and signing authorities to their respective representatives at the subnational level.

This Inter-Ministerial Meeting was in furtherance of his message in his State of the Nation Address on January 29, 2024, in which he informed the nation about, amongst other things, his Legislative Agenda which included the Bill seeking for the establishment of the Ministry of Local Government. He pointed out that the creation of that Ministry is aimed at advancing modalities to operationalize the Local Government Act passed in 2018 and to drive the Government’s decentralization program.

The Liberian Leader said the decision intends to enhance service delivery and reduce transaction costs for citizens, eliminating the need for them to travel to Monrovia for signatories and documentation processes.

He further expressed gratitude to the leadership of the different ministries and encouraged them to strengthen coordination, even at the county level, to contribute to the cumulative impact of the decentralization program.

He also acknowledged the continuous support of development partners and sought stronger collaboration and coordination as the government continues the decentralization journey in the best interest of the citizens and people of Liberia.

The President concluded by emphasizing government's commitment to the decentralization program and encouraged unity and collaboration in building a better Liberia.

The President expressed a strong political will to advance the decentralization program, signaling a pivotal step towards enhancing governance at the subnational level and improving service delivery for the people of Liberia.