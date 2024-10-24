President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has officially launched Liberia’s first doctoral programs at the University of Liberia.

Held at the Capitol Hill Campus of the University, the historic occasion marks a major milestone in Liberia’s academic development and positions the country to significantly enhance its intellectual and research capacities.

In a special remark, President Boakai described the launch of the Ph.D. programs in Health Sciences and Education Administration as a transformative step in the nation’s education sector, aligning with the Government’s long-term vision for inclusive development.

“This marks a turning point in Liberia’s higher education landscape. These programs are part of my Government’s deliberate efforts to strengthen academic excellence, research, and innovation in Liberia,” the President stated, noting further, “By advancing our intellectual and scientific capabilities, we are positioning Liberia to thrive in a knowledge-based global economy.”

The doctoral programs, President Boakai emphasized, are an essential component of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which is now being implemented as Liberia’s national development plan.

The AAID prioritizes education alongside Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Sanitation, and Tourism as key pillars for national progress.

“Education is the bedrock of sustainable development, and these doctoral programs come at an opportune time in our nation’s journey toward renewal. They will contribute to solving the challenges in our educational system, including access, quality, and outcomes,” President Boakai said.

The President reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to supporting higher education through investments in infrastructure, research funding, and partnerships with international institutions. “Through significant budgetary allocations, we are ensuring that Liberia’s future is anchored on a robust academic foundation,” he added.

The launch of the doctoral programs is expected to attract international scholars and researchers, further solidifying Liberia’s status as an emerging hub for research and innovation in West Africa. These programs will play a critical role in equipping Liberians with advanced skills needed to compete on the global stage while driving national development.

President Boakai stressed the importance of collaboration between the government, the private sector, and international academic institutions. He acknowledged the support of the Consortium of United States Universities for the Support of Higher Education in Liberia and other partners who contributed to the success of the program.

In closing, President Boakai commended the University of Liberia’s leadership and the first cohort of doctoral students for their commitment to this initiative. He reminded the students of their critical role as pioneers, urging them to uphold the values of integrity, academic rigor, and innovation.

The University of Liberia expressed that the PhD in Education will offer three specialized tracks: Educational Administration, Measurements and Evaluation, and Curriculum and Instruction. These areas will provide advanced knowledge and leadership skills critical for shaping the future of education. The programs are designed to strengthen university’s long-standing reputation by developing educational scholars capable of conducting impactful research and driving innovation.

In the Health Sciences track accordingly, the PhD will feature two key areas: Biomedical Sciences, with a focus on Immunology, Virology, and Microbiology, and Public Health, emphasizing Epidemiology and Biostatistics. These programs aim to deepen University’s research capabilities, fostering groundbreaking scholarship in healthcare and public health.

With the addition of these specialized PhD programs, the Administration believes that the University continues to solidify its role as a leader in higher education and research, contributing to global advancements through rigorous academic inquiry and innovation.

President Boakai concluded his remarks by officially declaring the doctoral programs at the University of Liberia launched, signaling a new chapter in the nation’s academic and research landscape.