The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia, extended warmest congratulations to the People of the European Union on the occasion marking the anniversary of the founding of the Union on May 9, 2025. According to a Foreign Ministry release, the first recognition of Europe Day was by the Council of Europe, introduced in 1964. The European Union later started to celebrate its own European Day in commemoration of the 1950 Schuman Declaration, referred to as "Schuman Day”.

In his message to the President of the European Council, His Excellency António Costa, President Boakai stressed that this important milestone stands as a testament to the enduring vision and determination that give rise to the European Union, an emblem of unity, peace, shared prosperity, and cultural cooperation. The Liberian leader added that over the years, the EU has evolved beyond a regional alliance to become a global symbol of multilateral collaboration, democratic values, and economic mobility. President Boakai furthered that Liberia is proud to count itself among the EU’s partners and remains deeply appreciative of the friendship and cooperation that have long characterized the relationship.

President Boakai noted that his Government value the European Union’s support in fostering development, promoting good governance, and enhancing human dignity across borders. “As we mark this significant occasion, I expressed my sincere hope that the bond of amity subsisting between Liberia and the European Union will continue to grow through mutually beneficial ventures that uplift our people and contribute to a future of shared progress and global solidarity” President Boakai stated.