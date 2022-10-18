The world celebrated the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October. There is a large number of migrant breadwinners in South Africa who send money to their families, and the Post Office has a cost-effective, same-day money transfer service to and from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini ready.

The service is available from any post office in South Africa to any post office in the destination country. The transferred funds become available at the destination post office in the foreign country on the same day.

The service is offered through the Universal Post Union and managed by the International Financial System, a system that automates the processing and management of international money orders. The system complies with exchange regulations.

Commission on money sent to Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique and eSwatini is as follows:

Up to R500.00: R44.50

R500.01 - R999.99: R66.60

R1000.00 - R1999.99: R81.50

R2000.00 - R5000.00: R103.60

The recipient is not charged when the sender uses SA Post office to send money.

The money can be sent from any online post office in South Africa and collected from any post office in the receiving country on the same day. The service is not available from postal agents.

An identity document or passport, as well as proof of residence, are required to send and collect money in South Africa.