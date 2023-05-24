The picture below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, proudly announces that it has received five prestigious 2023 SABRE Awards during the award ceremony held on May 18th, during the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia. This outstanding achievement makes APO Group the most awarded firm in this year's competition.

Media contact:

marie@apo-opa.com

