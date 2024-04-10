To support the government's efforts in strengthening the nation's English skills for education and migration, Pearson (https://MiddleEast.Pearson.com), (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s leading learning company, successfully hosted a series of events across South Africa, emphasizing the value of English proficiency for study and work abroad opportunities.

Engaging with over 3000 individuals in pivotal locations such as Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the University of the Witwatersrand, the events showcased the Pearson Test of English (PTE) highlighting the vital role of English in both higher education and professional spheres, particularly for those aiming to migrate to English-speaking countries like the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. This effort gains particular significance in South Africa, where English, amidst its eleven official languages, emerges as the preferred medium (https://apo-opa.co/3TR0klF) of instruction.

Ipek Aydin, Director – PTE, MEA&Turkey at Pearson, said, “PTE's expansion in South Africa underscores our commitment to enhancing global education and migration opportunities for students in the country. Our recent efforts demonstrate Pearson's dedication to making these opportunities more accessible and recognized across South Africa, empowering students and professionals to pursue their international aspirations.”

PTE is a computer-based, AI-powered English proficiency test designed by Pearson for those who wish to study, work or migrate abroad. The exam leverages leading automated scoring technology to assess speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills in a single, two-hour assessment, ensuring accuracy and impartiality in results. With a result turnaround of just two days, it offers candidates the fastest, fairest, and most flexible way of proving their English language proficiency.

PTE is recognised by over 3300 institutions globally and can be taken across Pearson’s existing network at more than 445 PTE centres in 117 countries. The UK, Australian, and New Zealand governments recognise PTE Academic for all visa applications, while universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK, and the USA also accept it, making it widely acknowledged for educational and immigration purposes.

For more information on PTE, visit https://www.PearsonPTE.com.

