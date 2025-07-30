Parliament has raised concerns over the limited publicity as Uganda readies to host the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which kicks off on Saturday, 02 August 2025.

Legislators raised the concerns during debate on a statement by the Minister of State for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Members of Parliament praised the infrastructural progress but voiced frustration over the delayed and underwhelming promotion of the tournament.

Speaker Anita Among reminded the House that the successful hosting of CHAN would determine Uganda’s readiness to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“How we host CHAN will determine how ready we will be to host AFCON,” she said commending the government for its investment in infrastructure.

AUDIO Kayemba

Hon. Geofrey Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South) questioned the timing and sufficiency of publicity efforts noting that only days remain before Uganda's first match.

“When was the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) given the Shs1 billion? This would have taken like three months back to do activations... the public needs to own it and to feel it,” he said adding that failure to invest in marketing was akin to hiding, ‘a beautiful thing... deep down our beds’.

Minister Ogwang clarified that although publicity is primarily a CAF responsibility, the government allocated Shs1 billion to FUFA to supplement these efforts given the short preparation window.

“This is a football event… we found it prudent that we use FUFA to help us as a government… to carry out this civic duty and popularise the event across the country,” he said adding that the campaign had begun in various towns with radio activations and advertisements.

AUDIO Ogwang

Hon. Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality) warned that poor publicity could lead to empty stadiums.

“If we don’t publicise these games, the stadium will be empty. And that will not be very good for the country,” he said.

Hon. Susan Amero (Amuria District Woman Representative) used the occasion to call for balanced funding across all sports.

“We are treating football like it is the only game. I pray that in the subsequent budgeting, we should consider giving enough money to other sports,” she said.

AUDIO Amero

The Minister’s statement highlighted that Uganda will host 12 matches at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole and that renovations at key training facilities including Kyambogo University, FUFA Kadiba, Mutesa II Stadium and Kampala International School Uganda (KISU) have met CAF standards.

Speaker Among also sought clarity on unaccounted funds previously allocated for sports infrastructure.

“There is the money… meant for Mbarara-Kakyeka Stadium. We want an explanation on what happened to that money. I also know that we gave money to Masaka. We also want an explanation on what happened,” she said.

Uganda is hosting Group C matches featuring Algeria, Guinea, Niger, South Africa and Uganda, as part of a joint East African PAMOJA bid with Kenya and Tanzania.