In many places across South Sudan, anyone involved in legal proceedings is likely to have a long wait ahead. Courts are few and far between, with judges and other required professionals possibly even harder to find. But now, access to justice in Pariang is set to improve.

The game-changing factor is that proper housing has been built for judges and other key players in the justice system, thus making it possible for state and national judiciaries to deploy, on a permanent basis, the personnel needed to hear criminal cases in the area. This has, in fact, already happened.

“This project creates an environment that promotes accountability and the rule of law,” said a pleased Aluong Riak Aja, Director of Legal Administration in Ruweng.

The construction of the accommodation facilities has been funded by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) as part of its mandate to strengthen every link of the South Sudanese justice system.

“We are supporting not just in terms of providing the necessary infrastructure, but also by building the capacity of the institutions and individuals expected to offer citizens the legal and law enforcement services they are entitled to,” commented Sireh Jabang, Acting Head of the the peacekeeping mission’s Field Office in Bentiu.

“We are, for example, hoping that the presence of prosecutors will contribute significantly to reducing crime, not least incidents of sexual and gender-based violence,” she added.

“Having a functioning court here will allow us to deal with our backlog of pending cases, which means that residents will get to see justice in action. That is good for everyone living in the area as it can help break the cycle of revenge attacks,” said John Yel Aleu, President of the High Court in the Ruweng Administrative Area.