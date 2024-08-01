Legislators have commended the outgoing World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Director, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam for his role in the fight against the Covid-19 and Ebola epidemics.

In his communication to the House on Thursday, 01 August 2024, the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa said Woldemariam played a critical role in supporting Uganda’s health infrastructure over the last six years.

“For those who remember the time when they announced the first case of Covid, he was standing by the Minister of Health and took part in the Covid briefings and interventions ,” said Tayebwa.

He added that his contribution in fighting Covid, Ebola, malaria and HIV among other diseases has gone a long way in ensuring improved healthcare for Ugandans.

“I had a long talk with him on some of these issues and I will share with the Committee on Health on how best we can improve our health sector. Your excellency, we thank you so much for the good service you rendered to the people of Uganda and the continent at large,” Tayebwa added.

The Chairperson of the Health Committee, Hon. Samuel Opio said Woldemariam’s role in supporting Uganda’s fight against Ebola enabled the country to be declared Ebola-free in 2022, having contained it within a period of 69 days.

He added that during his tenure, Uganda received commendation for its containment of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the Covid fight, Lancet declared Uganda as having the best emergency and pandemic response in containing the Covid-19 virus. So whereas we were in lockdown, he was able to lock down the virus,” Opio said.

Hon. Sarah Opendi (NRM, Tororo District Woman Representative) said Woldemariam started his tour of duty in Uganda in 2018 when she served as the State Minister for Health noting that they worked closely to ensure strong health systems especially in improving laboratories.

“WHO is a key partner of our health sector especially in giving technical support. Dr. Yonas has not just been a country representative but has also given technical guidance to the Ministry of Health. Whenever we had issues in the health sector, he was always by the side of the political and technical leaders to provide necessary support,” Opendi said.