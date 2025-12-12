Orange Money Group (www.Orange.com) and Visa announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating online payments and democratizing access to financial services across Africa and the Middle East.

Already successfully deployed in Botswana, Madagascar, and Jordan, where the partnership is renewed, the virtual visa card has been recently launched by Orange Money Côte d’Ivoire. This launch was a success and perfectly illustrates our shared vision with Visa for a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem.

This partnership marks a new milestone in the shared ambition of the two companies: to provide millions of users with a simple, secure, and internationally recognized payment solution.

Building on the success in these countries, it will be gradually rolled out to new markets such as Guinea, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Directly accessible from the Max it app, the Orange Money Visa virtual card allows users to instantly create a card that can be funded anytime from their Orange Money account, enabling secure online payments on local and international websites. A physical card will also be made available at authorized Orange Money points of sale at a later stage.

Orange Money is proud to partner with Visa, given its global expertise in secure digital payments and its extensive international acceptance network—ensuring Orange Money users enjoy a seamless and trusted payment experience wherever they are.

For Orange Money, this partnership is fully aligned with its mission to promote financial inclusion—simplifying access to digital services and empowering everyone to participate fully in the digital economy, regardless of their country or device.

Thierry Millet, CEO, Orange Money Group comments: “Thanks to Orange Money, our 45 million customers can make everyday payments at millions of physical retail locations and with online merchants in their country. Whether they are individuals or entrepreneurs, they can now create their virtual Visa card in just a few seconds and make international online payments across the Visa network. This is the first step in this strategic partnership, which will help make Orange Money a widely accepted payment method, from major online platforms to local neighborhood merchants.”

Ismahill Diaby, Vice-President, General Manager - Western and Central Francophone&Lusophone Africa, Visa comments: “We’re excited to partner with Orange Money to bring the advantages of the digital economy to millions of people across Africa. By combining Visa’s trusted technology with Orange Money’s local reach, this partnership offers a simple, secure way for more people and small businesses to pay online—helping them participate confidently in everyday commerce.”

With over 173 million customers and 45 million active accounts across 17 countries in Africa, Orange continues to drive digital and financial transformation across the continent, supported by Visa’s trusted technology.

About Orange Money Group:

Orange Money, a pioneering solution for financial inclusion, is used every month by more than 45 million people across 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Orange Money Group, in coordination with local Orange Money entities and Orange Bank Africa, is responsible for defining the mobile financial services strategy for the Middle East and Africa region. It provides local entities with operational support to help them accelerate their growth, establish new partnerships, support their compliance plans, and develop new value-added activities that meet market expectations.

About Orange Middle-East and Africa (OMEA):

Orange is present in 17 countries in Africa and the Middle East and has 173 million customers at 30 november 2025. With 7.7 billion euros of revenues in 2024, Orange MEA is the first growth area in the Orange group. Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer is available in 17 countries and has more than 100 million customers. Orange, multi-services operator, key partner of the digital transformation provides its expertise to support the development of new digital services in Africa and the Middle East.

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling people, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, lift everyone everywhere, and we see access as fundamental to the future of the movement of money.

Find out more about www.Visa.com.