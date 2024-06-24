In order to eradicate digital misinformation, the Ivorian Government announces the official launch of the National Campaign "for a Respectful and Secure Digital Environment." This initiative, aimed at promoting a safe and respectful digital space for all Ivorians, marks a crucial step in the commitment to fight disinformation and protect citizens online. The ceremony took place today at the Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire in Abidjan, in the presence of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Minister of Sports and the Living Environment, Mr Robert Beugré Mambé, the Minister of Communication, Government Spokesperson Mr Amadou Coulibaly and the US Ambassador Jessica Davis BA.

As a reminder, on August 16, 2023, a pilot phase of this campaign was successfully implemented. This pilot phase enabled us to gather valuable data and refine the approach to guarantee the effectiveness of the national campaign, ensuring that the action is both relevant and impactful.

At the launch ceremony, speeches by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Communication and the US Ambassador underlined the crucial importance of this campaign for the nation's stability and social cohesion.

The Prime Minister of Côte d'Ivoire, declared: "The fight against disinformation and the promotion of a secure digital space are priorities for our government. The National Campaign for a Respectful and Secure Digital Environment is a concrete response to these challenges."

The bold slogan "Stop au Sorcier Numérique" (Stop the Digital Sorcerer) resounded with force today in Côte d'Ivoire, issuing a call to action to all Ivorians. It invites every citizen to play an active role in this fight against misinformation by encouraging heightened vigilance and the systematic verification of information before sharing it. This national initiative is creating a culture of digital responsibility. “The success of this campaign depends on the active participation of all citizens and partners," said Communication Minister Amadou Coulibaly. “Together, we can create a safer, more virtuous and reliable digital environment. Every action counts, every responsible sharing makes a difference."

US Ambassador Jessica Davis BA said, "We look forward to beginning this important work with Côte d'Ivoire and collaborating on relevant projects. Together, we will build a more resilient and informed society for the peace and prosperity of our people."

This ambitious, visionary program is based on raising awareness, through a multimedia, educational campaign to educate people about the dangers of misinformation, and on training to give citizens the skills they need to identify false information.

This campaign is part of a global approach to combating misinformation, and aims to strengthen its collaboration with international organizations and experts. Côte d'Ivoire intends to share its experience and successes to inspire other nations.

#EnLigneTousResponsables