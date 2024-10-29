The largest gathering of energy stakeholders on the African continent is gearing up to welcome global and African energy stakeholders for five days of dialogue and deals. African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 – dubbed the premier event for the African energy sector – will take place from November 4-8 in Cape Town, South Africa. The foremost platform to sign deals and further the agenda towards making energy poverty history by 2030, the conference will feature seven stages, including five content stages, two technical hubs and a full day of pre-event workshops.

With over 125 million barrels of proven oil reserves, 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and abundant opportunities in solar, wind and green hydrogen, Africa has the potential to become a global hub for energy. African energy demand is projected to more than double by 2050, with fossil fuels anticipated to account for up to 60% of the continent’s energy mix by 2040. As such, this year’s conference promises to drive a new wave of investment across the African energy sector, with industry experts and thought-leaders, African governments and national oil companies (NOCs), and energy investors leading discussions on the challenges and opportunities found on the continent.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy.

Africa’s energy industry is both the backbone of the continent’s economy and a catalyst for sustainable growth worldwide. As such, the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference will feature a series of pre-event interactive workshops, providing an opportunity for companies to share in-depth knowledge and exchange ideas with a targeted group of delegates. The workshops, hosted by companies such as Rystad Energy, NCDMB, CLG, Energeo Alliance and S&P Global Commodity Insights, will cover various topics including energizing Africa amid the global energy transition; legislative and regulatory context for promoting investment in exploration; and facilitating investments and mergers and acquisitions across the continent.

A high-level opening ceremony will kick off at the Cape Town International Convention Center (CTICC) on the first day of the event. The opening ceremony will feature addresses from Angola’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum Diamantino Azevedo and South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and discussions with the likes of Dr. Omar Farouk, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization and Chairman and CEO of upstream oil company Kosmos Energy Andy Inglis. The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 opening will kick off a week of intense dialogue on the future of the African energy industry. The opening will also feature a number of panel discussions focusing on the vital role Africa plays in addressing global energy security, as well as keynote addresses from the heads of some of the largest energy companies in the world.

Representing the entire energy value chain from oil and gas to renewable energy to power and infrastructure, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will feature a massive slate of regional ministers with the aim of unpacking the continent’s strategies to make energy poverty history by 2030. Ministers from Libya and Algeria are poised to showcase North Africa’s ambitious production targets while aiming to plug Europe’s energy gap and enhance domestic energy access. Southern Africa’s ripe opportunities in energy and mining will be put on display by ministers from Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, Zambia and Namibia while West African ministers from the MSGBC region, Nigeria, Ghana and Burkina Faso will provide updates on ongoing projects. With major producers such as Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of the Congo (ROC) inviting investors to support diversification efforts in production and refining, regional ministers from Central Africa will share insight into available opportunities in oil and gas, mining and infrastructure. Meanwhile, as a frontier market, East Africa is incentivizing exploration in both on- and offshore basins while driving infrastructure and field development projects forward and will be represented by energy and mining ministers from Ethiopia, Uganda, and South Sudan.

Africa is accelerating the pace of upstream projects with the aim of boosting production and intra-African petroleum distribution. Across both mature and emerging hydrocarbon markets, investment opportunities continue to emerge, and as such, AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 will feature a strong lineup of VIP speakers from energy supermajors Eni, bp, Chevron and TotalEnergies. The event will also feature representatives from some of the continent’s most important energy players including Azule Energy, ReconAfrica, Etu Energias, Africa Oil Corp., Wood Mackenzie and Adarco Energy, among many more. The oil industries of African countries will be represented by NOCs from Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, among others.

With two technical hubs on the exhibition floor of the CTICC, the conference serves as a prime platform for companies to provide presentations on various industry-leading technical themes. The AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 technical track features a dedicated stage for asset owners, engineers and technology innovators to present projects, provide deep insights into cutting-edge solutions, and share best practices to foster knowledge. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future of energy and learn about ground-breaking projects while discovering new opportunities for collaboration and investment. An exclusive exhibition-only pass grants delegates access to both the innovative exhibition floor and the technical track.

Rounding off AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024’s strong program, a series of technical excursions and site visits across Cape Town offer participants the unique opportunity to gain insight into ongoing projects and developments in South Africa. A guided tour of the Hydrogen Project at the University of the Western Cape will focus on industry technology and development. The tour will also take delegates to the South African Renewable Energy Technology Center at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, which stands as the country’s inaugural sustainable energy development technology facility. The excursion will feature a tour of the Atlantis Special Economic Zone, which stands as a promising landmark in Africa’s energy landscape while showcasing advancements in sustainable energy solutions, economic development and innovation. Rounding off the site visits, the tour will also take participants to the Eskom Palmiet Power Station, a hydroelectric pumped storage facility that plays a key role in stabilizing the national power grid.

“AEW 2024 stands at the center of African energy and provides an unparalleled platform to forge partnerships, share knowledge and drive progress in the continent’s energy sector. It is our collective responsibility to prioritize energy poverty alleviation and sustainable development, ensuring a brighter future for all Africans. We look very much forward to kicking off this exciting event and welcoming hundreds of delegates from all over the world to drive Africa’s energy needs,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

During the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference, delegates will be exposed to project updates, industry highlights, investment opportunities and strategies that address the continent’s goals for eradicating energy poverty and promoting environmental sustainability. With one week to go, the conference is already stacking up to become the foremost energy event of its kind once again on the African continent.