With just one week to go, the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum is set to ignite a transformative week of upstream deal-making, policy dialogue and strategic engagement. Taking place on May 13-14 in Paris, the forum will place Africa’s active licensing landscape and gas-driven development ambitions firmly at the center of global energy investment discussions.

With over 150 oil and gas blocks being made available across more than ten African countries, 2025 is emerging as a pivotal year for upstream investment. A wave of new licensing activity is gaining momentum, with governments launching bid rounds and inviting direct negotiations to unlock exploration potential in both established and frontier basins. Countries like Angola, Libya, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Algeria and the Republic of Congo are leading the charge, supported by enhanced seismic data, digitized application systems and updated fiscal regimes designed to lower entry barriers. These licensing initiatives will be a key focus at IAE 2025, offering a dynamic venue for stakeholders to engage on concrete investment opportunities and forge new partnerships.

IAE 2025 (https://apo-opa.co/44r2RKf) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

IAE 2025 will showcase a powerhouse lineup of keynote speakers from both government and industry, including Bruno Jean-Ricachard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo; Eperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas) of Nigeria and Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Minister of Mines&Energy, Namibia. From the private sector, featured speakers include Wale Tinubu CON, CEO of Oando Plc; Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies and Mike Sangster, Senior Vice President at TotalEnergies. These keynote addresses will provide critical insight into evolving policies, corporate strategies and investment frameworks shaping Africa’s energy landscape. A fireside chat with Mauritania’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Mohamed Ould Khaled, will further explore the landmark progress of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project and its catalytic role in driving regional gas monetization and industrial development in the region.

During a high-level ministerial panel, African policymakers will converge to discuss “Africa on the Global Energy Stage: Financing the Next Generation of Energy Projects,” exploring how African states are positioning themselves within global energy markets and unlocking partnerships for infrastructure, technology and private sector capital. An IOC-led panel on “Advancing Africa’s LNG Potential: Overcoming Infrastructure and Investment Challenges” – featuring UTM Offshore, Golar LNG, TechnipEnergies, Perenco and Neuman&Esser – will address practical strategies for accelerating LNG projects, from modular design and FSRU deployment to cross-border value chains.

Additional highlights include the “Monetizing Congo’s Gas Opportunities” session – featuring participation from Société nationale des pétroles du Congo and private sector players – which offers insight into emerging gas strategies and projects currently under development. A special session led by the African Union, “Financing the Transition: Unlocking Private Capital for Sustainable Development,” will address how to mobilize private investment in support of energy access, transition finance and regional integration.

With governments, NOCs, IOCs and financial institutions from across Africa and beyond confirmed, IAE 2025 is not just a forum – it is the definitive platform for executing upstream and gas-sector strategies. As global energy stakeholders seek new frontiers for growth, Africa is putting forward its strongest case yet.