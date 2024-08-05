On 5 August 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of Belarus, Ignatius Graham Mudzimba.

The Sides discussed topical issues of cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during the State visit to Zimbabwe of the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, in January 2023, the first session of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation in February 2024, as well as negotiations between the Head of State and the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Auxillia Mnangagwa, in July 2024.

Maxim Ryzhenkov expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his active participation in arranging the visit of the First Lady of Zimbabwe, who became an honorary guest of the 33rd International Festival of Arts "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk". Gratitude followed for the performance at the festival by an artistic group from Zimbabwe. The parties as well discussed the schedule of bilateral events until the end of 2024.