The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has expressed its grave concern over the nonattendance of His Excellency Ambassador Stone Sizani with no apology to the committee’s oversight session in Brussels, where the committee engaged with European High Commissions during its unprecedented week-long oversight mission in the Europe region.

The committee considers this a missed opportunity for Ambassador Sizani to engage constructively with Parliament and to provide an account of how his work in Germany contributes to advancing South Africa’s foreign policy objectives, particularly in addressing the country’s pressing socio-economic challenges and promoting redress.



This is not the first instance where the committee has experienced limited cooperation from Ambassador Sizani. During its oversight visit to Germany in October 2023, the committee sought to assess two vacant state-owned properties in Bonn. Despite the significance of this engagement, the Ambassador did not attend, without tendering a formal apology to the committee for his absence.



The committee remains dedicated to fulfilling its constitutional role of oversight and ensuring accountability in the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy. In light of these developments, the committee has resolved to formally report its concerns to the Speaker of the National Assembly.



Furthermore, the committee will also recommend that the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation initiate an investigation into the matter and consider appropriate measures. In addition, the committee will engage with the Presidency to express its view that the conduct observed does not meet the standards expected of a representative of South Africa’s national interests abroad.



The committee continues to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability and mutual respect in its engagements with all Missions and looks forward to future interactions that reflect these shared values.