Angola’s premier industry event, the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition, will once again host the AOG Awards, an event dedicated to celebrating the achievements of oil and gas companies active in Angola.

Nominations are officially open. Professionals, organizations and experts are invited to submit their nominations for the various award categories, all of which are designed to celebrate excellence in project development, exploration, innovation and leadership. Visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Game Changer of the Year

The Game Changer of the Year Award honors a company revolutionizing Angola's oil and gas value chain through innovative technologies, methodologies or strategies, significantly impacting the industry and setting new standards for future progress.

Explorer of the Year

The Explorer of the Year Award honors a company that has demonstrated exceptional expertise and success in exploration activities within Angola's oil and gas sector. This award celebrates significant discoveries, innovative exploration techniques and the strategic vision that has led to unlocking new resources and expanding the country's potential.

Local Company of the Year

The Local Company of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of an Angolan-owned company that has demonstrated excellence, resilience and growth within the oil and gas industry. This award celebrates a company that has not only excelled in its business operations but has also contributed to the development of local content, created employment opportunities and fostered sustainable practices.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Lifetime Achievement Award honors an individual or company that has made extraordinary contributions to Angola’s oil and gas industry over an extended period. This prestigious award celebrates a career marked by visionary leadership, innovation and a profound commitment to the growth and development of the sector.