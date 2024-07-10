African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk has been selected as one of the world’s leading practitioners in the Who’s Who Legal (WWL): Energy 2024 report. Hosted by global legal intelligence platform Lexology, the WWL: Energy 2024 report is a comprehensive source of international legal updates, analysis and insights on law firms and in-house counsel. Ayuk’s selection not only underscores his expertise in the field of energy but his recognition as an authority in the African energy sector.

The WWL: Energy 2024 report identifies private practice lawyers with a proven track record in representing and advising major and independent energy companies involved in the exploration, production, marketing and transportation of energy. The report highlights experts in the sector using a combination of extensive research, client feedback and expert insight. As such, this recognition underscores Ayuk’s profound impact on the global energy legal sector, specifically in advocating for investment and development across Africa’s evolving energy industry.

Ayuk’s expertise spans various aspects of energy law, including oil and gas, renewables and power projects. Through his work as Founder and Executive Chairman of the AEC – an energy advocacy group which serves as the voice of the African energy sector – Ayuk’s efforts have not only elevated the profile of African energy on the global stage but also paved the way for innovative legal frameworks that support investment and growth in the sector.

In addition to his role at the AEC, Ayuk is the Founder and former-CEO of CLG – previously Centurion Law Group -, a trailblazing legal firm renowned for its innovative and flexible approach to meeting the diverse needs of its clients. His extensive experience and leadership in navigating the complex legal landscapes of the energy sector have been pivotal in driving forward both the AEC and CLG’s mission to promote sustainable and inclusive energy development across the continent.

Ayuk’s inclusion in the WWL: Energy 2024 report highlights his unwavering commitment to fostering a more equitable and prosperous energy future for Africa. This milestone is a testament to Ayuk’s dedication, vision and influential role in the legal field.

“Being acknowledged by my peers in the legal community is a tremendous honor. It reinforces the importance of collaboration and the collective effort of lawyers in shaping the future of the energy sector. Energy is the backbone of economic development and as the sector continues to grow, I am committed to supporting and guiding its progress through sound legal practices and strategic advocacy. Together, we can drive sustainable growth and create opportunities for all,” stated Ayuk.