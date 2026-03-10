The Federal Republic of Nigeria has today signed the host agreement for the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair 2027 (IATF2027), taking over the baton from Algeria which hosted the highly successful fourth edition that recorded US$49.94 billion in trade and investment deals.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in Lagos, the designated ‘host city’, in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, reinforcing Nigeria’s central role in advancing Intra-African trade and economic integration across the continent.

Scheduled to take place from November 5 – 11, 2027, IATF2027 is targeting over US$50 billion in trade and investment deals, 100,000 visitors, 2,500 exhibitors, and participation from more than 100 countries. The Fair will be held under the theme “Global Africa, Smart Trade- From Market Access to Market Power” featuring diverse programme notably the trade exhibitions; AfCFTA-focused trade and investment forum; the Global Africa Day to strengthen ties with Africa’s diaspora; a B2B (Business-to-Business)&B2G (Business-to-Government) platform; Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) to showcase Africa’s creative economy; the Sub Sovereign Governments Network for regional and local governments integration; special days for countries, public and private sector to showcase their trade and investment potential, tourism and cultural highlights; Africa Automotive Show; AU Youth Start-up pavilion for African youth start-ups; and the Africa Research&Innovation Hub (ARIH) for academia and researchers.

In just four editions since 2018, IATF has cumulatively generated over US$167 billion in trade and investment deals and welcomed more than 180,000 visitors from 132 countries. This strategic partnership creates a uniquely African framework that blends policy direction, financial backing, and trade facilitation. IATF benefits from continent-wide institutional alignment, setting it apart in both structure and purpose.

Delivering his opening remarks, H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairperson of the IATF2027 Advisory Council and Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, underscored the strategic importance of the Fair in shaping Africa’s economic sovereignty.

“The signing of this host agreement marks a momentous milestone for Nigeria and for the continent. Bringing IATF2027 to Lagos is historically significant, as this city hosted the Lagos Plan of Action adopted in 1980, which championed Africa’s industrialisation and economic self-sufficiency. We have to work hard to keep moving towards the Africa we want. I am confident that IATF2027 will surpass all previous editions in both scope and impact as we advance our shared goal for a unified African marketplace under the AfCFTA,” he remarked.

Commenting on Nigeria’s expanding footprint in intra-African commerce, H.E. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, highlighted Nigeria’s rising contribution to continental trade flows.

“Today, as the international trading system faces profound challenges, we must remain resolute in our commitment to mutually beneficial, rules-based trade. As we prepare to host Africa’s largest marketplace in Lagos in 2027, we have an opportunity not only to reflect on our reality but to design the future of African trade integration and economic transformation. The work ahead of us under the AfCFTA is not only expansive but also existential for our survival and prosperity. IATF 2027 will therefore be a defining moment in accelerating and transforming intra-African trade and investment. Together, we must align our markets, our industries and our talent to deliver the prosperous Africa we envision,” she affirmed.

Appreciating Nigeria’s longstanding partnership and leadership in advancing intra-African trade, Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, commended the Government’s commitment to the AfCFTA vision, noting that Nigeria’s scale, entrepreneurial depth, and industrial capacity make it a natural host for the 2027 edition.

“Nigeria’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit gives us confidence that IATF2027 in Lagos will be a remarkable event that strengthens trade and investment across the continent. The trade fair is about building a strong pan-African single market and expanding intra-African trade beyond the levels we see today. Our collective duty is to use this platform to build value chains, create jobs and generate prosperity for our people. When Africans decide to work together, as they will at IATF 2027, the opportunities for transformation are limitless,” he highlighted.

Nigeria remains central to the success of AfCFTA, not only because of its market size but also due to its resource base and industrial potential. As a leading producer of oil and gas, solid minerals, including limestone, iron ore, gold, and lithium, and key agricultural commodities, Nigeria combines industrial capacity with a vibrant SME sector and a dynamic role in intra-African trade. This unique mix positions the country to drive value chains that power regional integration and strengthen the continent’s economic resilience.

Describing Nigeria as a major contributor to African Union growth and regional economic transformation, H.E. Francisca Tatchoup Belobe, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, highlighted the importance of aligning industrial policy, mineral development, and trade facilitation to unlock Africa’s full potential.

“When we launched the IATF in 2018, it was a bold experiment in connectivity. It was not only a commercial event, but rather a strategic tool to increase intra-African trade, which remains stubbornly low. As we prepare for the fifth edition of the IATF, we must ensure that it propels intra-African trade and helps Africa reposition itself in the global trade landscape. We should therefore aim very high in 2027, especially as the IATF takes place in Nigeria, the most populous African country and one of the continent’s largest economies. Let us make IATF 2027 a defining moment that ignites new momentum for Africa’s investment, industrialisation and trade,” she said.

Reflecting on the broader continental impact, Cynthia E. Gnassingbé-Essonam, Director of Private Sector Engagement and Communications at AfCFTA Secretariat, who represented H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, AfCFTA Secretariat, emphasised that Nigeria’s host of IATF2027 reinforces collective efforts to operationalise the AfCFTA and deepen regional value chains.

“Today’s ceremony marks an important milestone in our collective efforts to advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area. The Intra-African Trade Fair has established itself as Africa’s premier marketplace for trade and investment, bringing together businesses, investors and policymakers from across the continent and the diaspora. Nigeria’s host of IATF 2027 is both timely and significant, and we are confident it will deliver an impactful trade fair that reflects the ambition of the AfCFTA and the aspirations of African businesses,” she commended.

For more information about IATF2027 please visit www.IntrAfricanTradeFair.com

