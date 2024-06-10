NGBS, a leading Moroccan company specializing in engineering and digital services, is proud to announce its successful participation in GITEX Africa 2024 (www.GITEXAfrica.com), held from May 21-24, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco. The event provided an excellent platform for NGBS to unveil its latest technological advancements and engage with industry leaders from around the globe.

Innovations on Display

At GITEX Africa 2024, NGBS showcased a variety of state-of-the-art solutions designed to drive digital transformation across multiple sectors. Highlights included:

Field Force Automation Platform: Demonstrated enhanced operational efficiency through advanced automation and real-time data management capabilities.

Contract Management Platform : Presented innovative tools for streamlining contract lifecycle management with robust and secure digital solutions.

Digital Business Card Platform: Introduced a revolutionary approach to professional networking with seamless and eco-friendly digital business cards.

CEO's Reflections

Adil ALIGOD, General Manager of NGBS, reflected on the event: "Our participation in GITEX Africa 2024 was an incredible opportunity to connect with industry peers and showcase our innovative solutions. Africa is rapidly emerging as a global tech hub, and we are excited to contribute to this growth by providing high-quality business and technological solutions tailored to the needs of our clients."

Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

NGBS’s presence at GITEX Africa underscored its dedication to innovation and excellence in the fields of IT outsourcing (ITO), engineering services outsourcing (ESO), and business process outsourcing (BPO). With a proven track record in the European markets, NGBS is poised to support the accelerating technological development across Africa, addressing the demand for digital solutions and leveraging the continent’s rich talent pool.

Engagement and Networking

During the event, NGBS engaged with over 200 CIOs and decision-makers from potential customer organizations. The team had productive discussions on industry trends, the significance of Africa on the global stage, and explored opportunities for collaboration to drive mutual growth.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

NGBS

Adil ALIGOD, General Manager

Phone: +212 (0) 6 70 03 88 30

Email: adil.aligod@ngbs.ma

Website: www.NGBSGroup.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/4aUQw0C)

About NGBS:

NGBS is a Moroccan company specializing in engineering and digital services. Committed to supporting customer growth, NGBS collaborates with clients to develop high-quality business and technological solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including ITO, ESO, and BPO, to meet the specific needs of its clients.