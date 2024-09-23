New York, 19 September 2024 — UN Women has today launched the “Generation Equality accountability report 2024”, which uncovers significant progress on the commitments made by this multi-stakeholder initiative since its inception in 2021. The report launches as world leaders explore solutions to intertwined global challenges at the Summit of the Future in New York, and presents concrete ideas of what works to advance gender equality.

Financial commitments for gender equality made by the different members, including governments, civil society organizations, youth groups, philanthropies, the private sector, and the United Nations, have increased to USD 50.3 billion, exceeding the amount announced in Paris in 2021 by 25 per cent. Generation Equality is also driving significant impact through almost 2,000 new or scaled up policies, aimed at dismantling the systemic barriers that hinder progress for women and girls. Moreover, 94 per cent of the partners engaged believe Generation Equality’s efforts should be scaled up beyond 2026 as it is an accelerator for the 2030 Agenda.

The Generation Equality initiative focuses on critical issues such as equal pay, fair sharing of unpaid care work, eradicating gender-based violence, accessing health care, increasing women’s political participation, women, peace and security and humanitarian action, and feminist climate action.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said the latest accountability report underscores tangible impacts for millions of women and girls: “The reported results and level of engagement in Generation Equality will be a key driving force for UN Women as we commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025. This third edition of the ‘Generation Equality accountability report’ confirms and consolidates the solid progress reported at the Midpoint moment last year, and shows commitments translating into concrete actions, firmly rooted in gender equality and women’s rights.”

Other key findings from the report include:

Besides growing financial commitments, more than USD 21 billion have been spent by Commitment makers for implementing initiatives that will support women and girls. For instance, Amartha’s has supported 2.3 million women-led enterprises in over 54,000 rural villages in Indonesia, and is on track to reach close to 5 million women by 2026.

Generation Equality is on track to achieve its goals. At least 15 per cent of the commitments made are now completed, and out of the commitments that have yet to be completed, 90 per cent are on track to achieve their objectives.

The signatories of the Women, Peace and Security and Humanitarian Action Compact have helped reach at least 24.8 million women and girls in 2023. Signatories reported spending at least USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to support women’s participation in peace processes, ensure economic security, and towards leadership and protection.

Generation Equality continues to provide a platform for building alliances, promoting equal participation, and strengthening thought leadership and results achieved. 3,506 new or expanded partnerships were reported, with the majority involving civil society organizations (77 per cent) and governments (58 per cent).

The report’s findings demonstrate that Generation Equality has had very positive impact in areas such as strengthening advocacy efforts by grassroots movements, building consensus on the need for policies and measures that take into account the specific needs of women and girls, and ensuring more women and girls participate in intergovernmental processes.

“Generation Equality support and partnership with the frontline team in the Gambia had a pronounced impact on the positive outcome of the fight against the repeal of the positive Women's Amendment Act (Anti-FGM) of 2015 in the Gambia. Your support and partnership was and is crucial to achieving women and girls’ empowerment and gender equality, which are essential for sustainable development in The Gambia and beyond,” added Mrs. Ndey Sireng J Bakurin, Chairperson of The Association of Non-Governmental Organizations in The Gambia (TANGO).

The accountability report highlights increased funding for youth- and adolescent-led organizations, as well as accelerating the engagement of men and boys in gender equality initiatives is fundamental to achieving transformative change.

