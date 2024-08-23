A new wave of cholera in Sudan, the second outbreak since the start of the war sixteen months ago, is threatening displaced communities across the country, warns UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency today.

Of particular concern is the spread of the disease in areas hosting refugees, mainly in Kassala, Gedaref and Jazirah states. In addition to hosting refugees from other countries, these states are also sheltering thousands of displaced Sudanese who have sought safety from ongoing hostilities.

To date, the cumulative number of refugee cholera cases is 119 in three refugee sites in Kassala state, as reported by Sudan’s Ministry of Health. Tragically, five refugees have died after contracting the disease. While cholera cases have been reported in Gedaref state, no refugees have been impacted to date by the outbreak there, but we continue to monitor the situation.

The recent cholera outbreak has resurged after several weeks of heavy rainfall and resulting flooding. Risks are compounded by the continuing conflict and dire humanitarian conditions, including overcrowding in camps and gathering sites for refugees and Sudanese displaced by the war, as well as limited medical supplies and health workers. This is in addition to overstretched health, water and sanitation and hygiene infrastructure – all of which have been heavily impacted by the war.

In addition to the spread of cholera, increasing cases of waterborne diseases including malaria and diarrhea, are also being reported. Constraints in humanitarian access are also impacting response efforts. Fighting, insecurity and persistent rainfall are hampering the transportation of humanitarian aid. In Sennar, Blue Nile, Jazirah, White Nile, Darfur, and Kordofan states – home to more than 7.4 million refugees and internally displaced Sudanese – access challenges have delayed the delivery of critical medicines and relief supplies.

Together with the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and partners, UNHCR is scaling up cholera prevention and response efforts. UNHCR is working with health partners in affected locations to strengthen surveillance, early warning systems and contact tracing. It is also providing support to improve local health services and running awareness raising campaigns to inform communities how to quickly detect and respond to potential disease outbreaks. UNHCR is also advocating for refugees to be included in national response plans.

In Kassala, we are providing patient beds, medicine, and hygiene supplies in treatment facilities, and are training health workers. 28 health workers have been trained so far. Water chlorination is being conducted and we are increasing information campaigns promoting good sanitation and hygiene practices. In White Nile state, host to ten refugee camps, Cholera Treatment Centers to support isolation and treatment for suspected and confirmed cases are being established. Disease surveillance and testing are ongoing, and awareness-raising and training on cholera case management for health staff are also being conducted.

Across Sudan’s borders, UNHCR is also concerned for the health and protection of Sudanese refugees – those who fled the country. In South Sudan and Chad, our teams have reported an increase of malaria cases in refugee sites, triggered by the onset of the rainy season. This comes amid alarming rates of malnutrition, and cases of measles, acute respiratory infections, acute watery diarrhea, and the risk of outbreaks of cholera.

Since the start of the conflict in Sudan, over 10.3 million people have been driven from their homes, sheltering elsewhere within Sudan or in neighbouring countries. With the humanitarian situation and funding level already precarious prior to this latest cholera outbreak, funds are desperately needed to support the provision of health care and other life-saving aid. This includes an expansion of cholera treatment centres and other health facilities, additional health staff, and increased stocks of intravenous fluid and medicines.

Of the $1.5 billion required by UNHCR and other partners for the Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) to provide assistance in countries bordering Sudan, just 22 per cent has been received. The inter-agency response inside Sudan is only 37 per cent funded.