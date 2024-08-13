On 9 August 2024, New Chinese Ambassador Han Jing paid a courtesy call on Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry of Zambia, and exchange views on China-Zambia economic and trade cooperation.

Ambassador Han said it’s a great responsibility for him to be appointed Chinese Ambassador to Zambia and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry for the strong support in the field of economic and trade cooperation in past years and appreciation for the great achievements in the Year of China-Zambia business cooperation. Both China and Zambia should make good use of the platform of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to strengthen communication, deepen cooperation, tackle the concerns from the two sides, and promote transformation and development of Zambian Economy.

Minister Mulenga welcomed Ambassador Han to assume his office, and promised to provide more convenience in future to assist him in fulfilling his duties. The Minister elaborated on the long-term traditional friendship between Zambia and China and the landmark achievements in economic and trade cooperation, and said that China are warmly welcomed to participate in the economic and social development of Zambia. He believed that the upcoming FOCAC summit would inject new and greater impetus into bilateral cooperation.