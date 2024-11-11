The Seventh General Assembly of the African Platform for Regional Institutions in Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Systems (APRIFAAS), held in Casablanca, Morocco, from 28-29 October 2024 marked a key moment for the platform. A key focus of the assembly was the election of new Bureau members, a process critical to ensuring continued progress in the platform’s mission of strengthening regional cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture, and biodiversity conservation across Africa.

Leadership Transition: Elections of the New Bureau

A central issue discussed during the General Assembly was the transition of leadership within the Bureau, which has played a crucial role in steering the platform’s work over the past years. The outgoing Bureau members, who have led APRIFAAS with commitment and vision the past 3 years, were recognized for their contributions. The Bureau included:

• Chair: COMAFAT (West/North Africa)

• 1st Vice Chair: ECOWAS (West Africa)

• 2nd Vice Chair: COMESA (Eastern/Southern/Northern regions)

• Rapporteur: SADC (Southern Africa)

• 2nd Rapporteur: UMA (Northern Africa)

The outgoing Bureau was instrumental in advancing APRIFAAS’s core objectives and fostering regional collaboration on issues of sustainable fisheries and aquaculture. Their leadership provided direction and helped establish a strong foundation for the platform’s initiatives.

Speaking on behalf of COMAFAT, the outgoing Chair of APRIFAAS, Dr. Mohamed Sadiki (Above standing) noted "Together, we have strengthened the collective voice of African institutions in the global arena, setting the stage for even greater achievements. I am confident that the incoming Bureau will build on this momentum to continue championing Africa’s aquatic resources with renewed vigor,"



Elections: A Turning Point for Leadership

The elections for new Bureau members took place under the facilitation of AU-IBAR.

The newly elected Bureau members that will serve for a two-year renewable tenure are:



- Chair: COMESA (Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa) – Eastern/Southern/Northern regions

- 1st Vice Chair: SRFC (Sub-Regional Fisheries Commission) – Western region

- 2nd Vice Chair: CEBEVIRHA (Central Africa Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Commission) – Central region

- Rapporteur: BCC (Benguela Current Commission) – Southern region

- 2nd Rapporteur: UMA (Union of the Mediterranean Arab States) – Northern region

In his speech, Dr. Yoseph Mamo (Above picture), the incoming representative of COMESA as the new Chair of APRIFAAS, expressed deep commitment to advancing regional cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture across Africa. He emphasized the importance of aligning regional policies with global biodiversity goals and promised to work collaboratively with all members to ensure sustainable management of the continent’s aquatic resources for future generations.

Outcomes of the 7th APRIFAAS General Meeting

The elections also marked the conclusion of the Assembly's discussions, which led to several key outcomes:

Strengthening Regional Cooperation: The meeting reinforced the importance of enhancing intersectoral cooperation between regional fisheries bodies, regional economic communities, and technical partners.

Alignment with Global Biodiversity Goals: There was a strong commitment to aligning regional fisheries and biodiversity policies with global instruments, including those under the United Nations and the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Commitment to Sustainable Fisheries Management: The new Bureau members expressed their dedication to addressing the challenges of fisheries governance and biodiversity conservation, ensuring that regional policies are aligned with both local and global environmental and economic needs.



Future Leadership and Collaboration: The elections also symbolized a renewed focus on fostering a collaborative spirit among African nations and strengthening their collective voice in international forums concerning fisheries and aquatic biodiversity.

The elections and the successful outcomes of the Seventh General Assembly signal a renewed era of leadership and cooperation for APRIFAAS. The newly elected Bureau is expected to lead with a vision that integrates both regional and global priorities, furthering APRIFAAS's commitment to sustainable management of Africa's aquatic resources.