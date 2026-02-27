Network International (Network) (https://www.Network.ae), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has signed a processing agreement with Al Seraj Islamic Bank (SIB) to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation and support Libya’s transition toward secure, modern and inclusive financial services.

This partnership forms part of a central pillar of SIB’s strategy to expand its footprint, grow market share, and reinforce its position as a leading institution in the Libyan banking sector.

Under the agreement, Network International will deliver comprehensive end-to-end digital payment processing solutions to Al Seraj Islamic Bank, including Visa sponsorship, prepaid issuing capabilities, and a suite of innovative value-added services. These offerings will empower SIB to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and expand access to secure digital payment options nationwide in Libya.

Through this strategic collaboration, SIB is well-positioned to modernise its payment infrastructure and introduce secure, flexible, and next-generation financial products. Customers will benefit from a seamless, efficient, and user-centric banking experience, driving stronger engagement across digital channels.

In addition, the collaboration supports Libya’s national financial inclusion agenda by expanding access to safe, reliable payment services for underserved communities and promoting broader economic participation across the country.

Mohamed Abu Gebba, Regional Managing Director – Processing, North Africa, at Network International said, “This partnership marks a significant milestone for Libya’s financial sector. Al Seraj Islamic Bank’s decision to partner with us reflects our leadership in the MEA region and our ability to deliver innovative, dependable solutions that transform payment ecosystems., Together we aim to advance financial inclusion, support the bank’s growth ambitions, and empower communities with secure, modern payment services.”

Foze Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seraj Islamic Bank, added, “Partnering with Network International was a strategic decision driven by their proven service excellence, strong market reputation, and deep understanding of Libya’s banking landscape. Their end-to-end processing capabilities will enable us to launch advanced digital products, enhance customer experience, and accelerate our growth trajectory. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class, Shariah-compliant digital banking solutions across Libya.”

The services for Al Seraj Islamic Bank are scheduled to go live in Q1 2026.

About Network International:

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

About Al Seraj Islamic Bank (SIB):

Al-Seraj Islamic Bank (SIB) is a pioneering Islamic financial institution founded to transform the banking landscape in Libya through ethical, Shariah-compliant banking. SIB is committed to fostering financial inclusion, supporting Libya’s economic development, and delivering a new standard of customer-centric digital banking.

Our establishment is grounded in the values of Islamic finance, emphasizing transparency, fairness, and risk-sharing. SIB is being structured to deliver comprehensive financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities while upholding the principles of Shariah law.

With a strong emphasis on digital optimization and ethical practices, SIB aspires to redefine banking for a modern, connected, and inclusive Libya.

Vision:

To lead the way in providing optimized and Sharia-compliant financial solutions, setting new standards of trust, service excellence, and sustainable growth in Libya.

Mission:

Our mission is to lead the Libyan banking market by providing high-quality, Sharia-compliant financial solutions. We focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers with customer-centric, digital-first banking products, backed by transparency, automation, and operational efficiency. We aim to cultivate a dynamic, motivated team driving the future of Islamic banking.

Website: www.SIB.com.ly