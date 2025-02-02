The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) successfully held its organization week in Nakfa from 28 to 30 January under the theme “Awareness and Organization of Youth—Guarantor for Development and Resilience.”

Brig. Gen. Hadish Efrem, Commander of the Rapid Deployment Command, emphasized that holding the event in Nakfa carries profound significance. He highlighted that Eritrea’s current promising stage of development is largely a result of the commitment and dedication of its youth. He urged for continued efforts to preserve the noble societal values and pass them on to the younger generation.

Mr. Suleiman Yosuf, head of Political and Organizational Affairs for the union’s branch, noted that approximately 350 youth participated in the event. The week featured various programs, including cultural presentations that reflected the values, identity, and history of the Eritrean people, as well as innovation, creativity, educational activities, and sports competitions.

Mr. Yakob Idris, administrator of Nakfa sub-zone, underscored the investment the Eritrean Government is making in youth development. He expressed the sub-zone’s readiness to support all the initiatives of the union.

Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, commended all participants and contributors for the successful implementation of the program. He called for even greater efforts to ensure future programs are even more impactful.

As part of the event, participants visited the historic Denden trenches.