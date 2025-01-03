The national launch for the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based violence in Uganda was officially kicked off on the Monday 25, November 2024 at Hotel Africana in Kampala. This year’s theme, which resonates strongly with the global call for enhanced collaboration across sectors to create a safer and more equitable society is anchored in the UNiTE theme: “Towards 30 Years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls.”

The vibrant launch event united government officials, civil society organizations, development partners, activists, and community leaders. It set the stage for 16 days of intensified advocacy, community engagement, and policy dialogues focused on tackling the root causes of GBV and promoting sustainable solutions.

Stakeholders donned themselves in orange scarves and outfits to symbolize their dedication to hope, unity and a bright future without gender-based violence. As part of that resolve, there was a launch and symbolic signing of a dummy report on Uganda’s National Progress of 30 years of the implementation of Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing +30) in Uganda (2020-2025).

Speaking at the event, UN Uganda Resident Coordinator, Leonard Zulu, quoting the UN Secretary Generals message emphasized that “The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity." – In Uganda, 58% of partnered women face intimate partner violence. The time to act is NOW. Let's dismantle systemic barriers and uphold dignity for all.” Zulu said.

The event featured other key activities, including a presentation of awards, and an engaging panel discussion on topics aimed at educating and inspiring the public.

Government Commitment to Policy Enforcement

In her keynote address, Peace Mutuuzo, the Honorable Minister of State for Gender and Culture, emphasized the government’s dedication to implementing existing GBV-related policies and laws. She called for accelerated efforts in raising awareness, strengthening protection mechanisms, and providing justice for survivors.

“The fight against gender-based violence requires deliberate action, accountability, and investment. As a government, we are committed to ensuring that no woman or girl suffers violence in silence or without recourse. None of us is safe. We therefore call for the entire community and a nation to end Gender-Based Violence,” she said.

In her address, Dr. Paulina Chiwangu, UN Women Uganda Country Representative, delivered a powerful call to action, urging for bold and intensified efforts to end violence against women and girls once and for all.

She emphasized the need for more accountability and action among decision makers and custodians of culture, as the world gears up to the 30th anniversary of the Beijing declaration and platform for action 2025.

“This year’s campaign has been thoughtfully designed to guide stakeholders in addressing the critical priorities that will shape future efforts to end violence against women and girls through innovative and courageous approaches. It is timely that the Government of Uganda is also unveiling the National Progress Report on the Implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BEIJING +30), a vital document that outlines our progress, setbacks, and ongoing challenges in advancing gender equality,” Chiwangu noted.

Maria Håkansson, the Swedish Ambassador to Uganda, highlighted alarming statistics, revealing that 36% of women experience intimate partner sexual violence, 45% face physical violence, and 55% endure economic or emotional abuse. She emphasized, "These figures are unacceptable and demand urgent, collective action to bring about change.

She reaffirmed the commitment of partners towards government of Uganda’s efforts in eliminating violence against women and girls in areas such as enhancing access to justice, social norms change, sexual reproductive health as well as health rights.

“There is no excuse whatsoever for violence in homes, offices, and public places. The government of Uganda and relevant organs should prioritize resourcing and implementation of existing laws and policies to hold perpetrators of violence accountable and invest in solutions that prevent violence against women and girls,” she urged.

Jan Sadek, the European Union Ambassador to Uganda, emphasized that violence against women and girls is a critical human rights issue and called on men and boys to take a stronger stand against gender-based violence.

He underscored the need to promote positive masculinity and challenge societal norms that perpetuate violence, stating, “We must foster a culture of respect and equality.”