The National Governance and Sustainable Development Institute (NIGSD)—the training arm of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development—along with Misr El-Kheir Foundation, celebrated the distribution of the first edition of Institutional Commitment Certificates to NGOs that have met the certification requirements. This certificate is the first standard certificate for NGOs aimed at integrating and activating principles of good governance within these organizations.

The ceremony witnessed the awarding of certificates to 12 NGOs out of more than 98 applicants. Attendees included Dr. Sherifa Sherif, Executive Director of the National Governance and Sustainable Development Institute; Dr. Mohamed Rifai, CEO of Misr El-Kheir Foundation; Eng. Ahmed Ali, Executive Director of Programs at the foundation; and Dr. Mohamed Mamdouh, Head of the NGO Development Program.

During the event, Dr. Sherif highlighted that the collaboration between the institute and Misr El-Kheir began under a 2020 cooperation protocol, aimed at enhancing the role of NGOs in achieving sustainable development. This cooperation aligns with the institute’s vision, mission, and objectives, and its national role in embedding sustainable development goals and governance systems within Egyptian society, including NGOs.

Dr. Sherif provided an overview of the institute’s history since its establishment in 1956, up until the Prime Minister's decision to rename it the "National Governance and Sustainable Development Institute." She emphasized the institute’s vision to support, enhance, and develop good governance systems to achieve competitiveness and sustainable development. The institute’s mission includes enhancing Egypt’s status in governance and sustainable development through consultancy, research, and training programs aimed at promoting the culture, values, and practices of sustainability and governance mechanisms.

Sherif noted the institute’s focus on governance in various sectors, including health and sports, and highlighted the diverse training programs it offers. Over the past four years, the institute has trained 50,000 participants through programs like "Be an Ambassador," "Governance Ambassadors," and the "Women's Leadership Program," which has trained 8,000 women across all governorates since its launch in 2018.

She further explained that the institute holds a competitive advantage as a specialized institute for spreading awareness on governance and sustainable development, with its slogan being "Governance for Sustainable Development." The institute’s international engagement is one of its core pillars, collaborating with 10 distinguished international training institutions to ensure global connectivity.

Dr. Mohamed Rifai, CEO of Misr El-Kheir Foundation, stated that the foundation focuses not only on meeting basic human needs but also on overall human development. Since its inception in 2007, the foundation has aimed to contribute to sustainable development within local communities by working in education, health, scientific research, social solidarity, and livelihood sectors. These integrated efforts are believed to enhance quality of life.

To support this vision, Misr El-Kheir established the "Arab Center for Sustainable Community Work" in 2019 under the NGO Development Program. The center aims to strengthen the organizational and institutional capacities of NGOs by assisting them in adopting modern administrative systems, quality standards, continuous improvement, and institutional sustainability. It also seeks to enhance developmental practices among practitioners, providing them with modern tools and methodologies to drive community change and achieve sustainable development.

Rifai noted that Egypt has approximately 52,000 NGOs, with around 36,000 having regularized their status. However, only a small number are actively functioning. He affirmed that Misr El-Kheir is committed to developing civil society, improving its capabilities, and enhancing its efficiency. The "Institutional Commitment Certificate" is a pioneering model in the civil society sector, developed with significant support from the National Governance Institute and the Egyptian Quality Association.

Rifai emphasized that Misr El-Kheir’s role is complementary to that of NGOs, providing a unique development model based on participation, respect for diverse opinions, and belief in their capabilities. The foundation collaborates with 5,000 NGOs, serving as its executive arm to reach the most in-need areas and individuals.

Rifai expressed gratitude to governmental bodies, the private sector, civil society organizations, and international partners for supporting the foundation’s efforts toward sustainable development.

Dr. Mohamed Mamdouh Abdullah, Head of the NGO Development Sector at Misr El-Kheir, explained that the Institutional Commitment Certificate is awarded to NGOs that meet specific standards in institutional fields such as integrity, transparency, accountability, adherence to local agreements and national strategies, focus on development priorities, good governance, access to information, equality, impact and effectiveness, partnership enhancement, and participation. These standards ensure improved performance and social productivity of the organization, thereby increasing its contributions to sustainable development.

He elaborated on the benefits of obtaining the certificate, including enhanced credibility and transparency with donors, partners, and beneficiaries; improved organizational performance and achievement of goals; increased funding and support from donors and social investors; strengthened ethical values at all organizational levels; and contribution to sustainable development through adherence to quality and sustainability standards.

Mamdouh highlighted that Misr El-Kheir offers the certification as a full grant through its Arab Center, with no fees for qualifying organizations. In the near future, the foundation plans to work with partners to issue several quality standards specific to NGO activities.