Following Galp’s hydrocarbon discoveries in the Mopane Structure in the offshore Orange Basin earlier this year – estimated to hold at least 10 billion barrels of oil and gas equivalent – Namibia has cemented its reputation as Africa’s premier exploration hotspot. Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, will lead discussions on the country’s evolution into a hydrocarbon producer and the status of existing high-profile discoveries by Shell and TotalEnergies at African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024, scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town.

As a frontier market with a world-class proven petroleum system, Namibia has garnered the attention of major explorers and anticipates first oil from its deepwater Orange Basin by 2030. While TotalEnergies and Shell carry out appraisal of their respective discoveries – with TotalEnergies’ Venus-1 discovery estimated to hold over 5 billion barrels alone – Chevron is set to drill its first exploration well in PEL 90 by the close of 2024. Onshore, ReconAfrica recently spud the Naingopo-1 well as part of a multi-well exploration campaign in the Kavango Basin in PEL 73. Home to the highly prospective Damara Fold Belt, the area is estimated to contain over 22 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered gas.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Reflecting dynamic interest in Namibia’s offshore acreage, the country has seen a series of farm-in deals in recent months. Last month, BW Energy farmed-in into PEL 73, contributing up to $141 million in working capital and stipulating the company’s participation in two Damara Fold Belt exploration wells and a 3D seismic program. Azule Energy acquired a 42.5% interest in Block 2914A in the Orange Basin from Rhino Resources Namibia in May 2024, while Eco Atlantic announced a farm-in into Block 1 in the Orange Basin from Tosaco Energy in June 2024. Global Petroleum is currently in early commercial discussions over a potential farm-in agreement for its PEL 94 in the offshore Walvis Basin.

Commissioner Shino is also expected to speak on Namibia’s long-term gas development plans. The country is targeting FID for the Kudu Conventional Gas Development this year, with production expected in 2026. The highly-anticipated project – currently in the Front-End Engineering and Design phase – will deliver gas to an 885 MW combined cycle gas turbine, boosting domestic power generation capacity and creating opportunities for diversified industries and economic growth.

To support its long-term production goals, the Ministry of Mines and Energy is advancing petroleum revenue management legislation, along with dedicated local content policies ahead of first production. These measures are designed to optimize the benefits of Namibia’s extractive sectors by ensuring effective revenue management and generating opportunities for the local workforce and value-added activities. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, Namibia’s industry milestones and future plans will be unveiled, affirming the role of private-public partnerships, local content policy formulation and sustained foreign investment in fast-tracking development of the country’s hydrocarbon resources.

“Ongoing discoveries in the Orange Basin underscore Namibia’s potential to stimulate broad economic growth and attain energy security not just for the country, but also the wider SADC region. The Ministry’s proactive approach in advancing oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities, as well as local content policies, will be crucial in realizing these goals and establishing a model for other emerging producers to follow,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, Commissioner Shino and the Namibian delegation will present ongoing projects, discuss new exploration opportunities and engage with global industry leaders and stakeholders to further Namibia’s oil and gas ambitions. The event promises to be a pivotal platform for showcasing Namibia’s potential and attracting new investments to its burgeoning upstream sector.