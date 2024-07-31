President Yoweri Museveni has tasked accounting officers to be strict with matters of accountability in wealth creation programmes for rural poverty eradication.

Museveni said programmes like the Parish Development Model (PDM) require transparency to advantage its beneficiaries.

“The ideology and politics of the NRM is intended to solve people’s problems with avenues like wealth creation through agriculture. I urge the people of Mitooma to take advantage of coffee farming,” he said.

The President was hosted by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, and the duo addressed a rally at Rwakitandara Playground in Ruhinda North County, Mitooma District on Sunday, 28 July 2024.

The rally was preceded by a thanksgiving Mass for Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and his father, Daudi Bangirana, held during the consecration of St. Karoli Lwanga Kigarama Catholic Parish by the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha.

The President commended the wealth generation projects in the area and donated Shs50 million to Ruhinda North Women’s Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation.

The Speaker, Anita Among, hailed the Deputy Speaker for a seamless working relationship in Parliament.

She also thanked President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni for supporting family values, which she said has supported the smooth running of Parliament.

“Mr President, I request you protect the Legislature. We are ready to work with you to achieve what we have promised to Ugandans,” said Among.

The Deputy Speaker urged locals in the district to take advantage of coffee farming so as to promote the development of household incomes through agriculture.

“We have model coffee farmers who have set a good example for others, but we need subsidies on fertilisers. I have established nursery beds for our people and there are 35,000 coffee seedlings to distribute. But, we have to first see the arable land that locals will use to plant the coffee,” he said.

He said the PDM programme in his constituency is progressing well albeit instances of corruption, adding that persons who misused the funds have been arrested, and others will be apprehended too.

Mitooma District Chairperson, Benon Karyeija, asked the President to support the tea sector through support to farmers across the country, sounding alarm over the dwindling tea plantations in the district.

The consecration Mass of St. Karoli Lwanga Kigarama Catholic Parish that preceded the rally, attracted a host of dignitaries including Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, a host of ministers and Members of Parliament.