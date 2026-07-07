The upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2026 conference and exhibition will host a dedicated technical session, “Gas Processing, LNG Infrastructure&Regional Gas Monetization Pathways,” bringing into focus the infrastructure systems and engineering innovations enabling the transformation of the MSGBC basin into a globally relevant gas production and export hub.

The discussion comes as the region moves decisively from frontier exploration toward large-scale gas development, with LNG infrastructure, floating production systems and cross-border pipeline networks increasingly central to national energy strategies. Taking place in Dakar from December 1–3, MSGBC 2026 will convene governments, operators, EPC contractors and investors to shape the next phase of West Africa’s gas-led growth.

Momentum across the basin is being driven by a wave of project execution and policy alignment. In Senegal, authorities recently approved construction of the GTA–Gandon pipeline segment, a key link in the country’s national gas grid designed to channel domestic volumes from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project into power generation and industrial use, reducing import dependence and lowering energy costs.

The GTA development itself illustrates the scale and complexity of modern offshore gas infrastructure. Subsea production systems located nearly 3,000 meters below sea level are tied back to a floating production unit that removes impurities before transferring gas to the Gimi FLNG vessel for liquefaction and export.

Further upstream, Senegal’s transfer of the Yakaar-Teranga gas field to state-owned Petrosen has unlocked one of the region’s most significant undeveloped gas resources. With an estimated 25 trillion cubic feet of gas and a proposed $7.5 billion development plan, the project is expected to anchor the country’s long-term industrialization strategy, with first production targeted for the late 2020s.

Across the wider MSGBC basin, international interest continues to build. Chevron has entered Guinea-Bissau’s offshore sector through operatorship of Blocks 5B and 6B, while Energean is reportedly evaluating participation in major developments including Mauritania’s BirAllah project and Senegal’s Yakaar-Teranga system, reflecting sustained confidence in the basin’s long-term gas potential.

Mauritania’s BirAllah field, with development concepts centered on a major offshore production system and onshore LNG hub near N’Diago Port, remains one of the basin’s largest undeveloped gas resources and a potential cornerstone of future export capacity.

The MSGBC 2026 technical session will examine how FLNG solutions, modular infrastructure and integrated pipeline systems are accelerating the commercialization of deepwater gas resources. The success of GTA Phase 1 – first gas in late 2024, first LNG in early 2025 and multiple cargo exports within its first year of operation – has already demonstrated the viability of this model at scale.