The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) (https://FootballFoundation.Africa) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with MRM Sport Capital, an innovative sports investment firm with a global footprint. MRM Sport Capital joins as a key investment partner for the upcoming Africa Football Business Summit 2024, which will take place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Africa Football Business Summit is a flagship event bringing together industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the intersection of football and socioeconomic development on the continent. With the theme "Unlocking Africa’s Youth Potential - Sports and Social Innovation at Play," the 2024 Summit is poised to drive dialogue and foster impactful solutions for the future of African sports.

MRM Sport Capital’s involvement underscores the firm's commitment to the growth of the African sports industry. Known for its diverse local and international sports interests, MRM operates through three strategic business units: Investment, Development, and Innovation. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services across all sporting codes, including corporate finance advisory, commercial strategy, M&A advisory, and transaction management services.

Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MRM Sport Capital, Mokgatle Mokgatle, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“MRM Sport Capital is honoured to partner with The Football Foundation for Africa, and believes that innovation and development in sports is crucial to unlocking Africa’s youth potential. The Summit is an excellent initiative by the FFA, and African football is primed for such events, as they create a platform for the right dialogue and active commitment from industry stakeholders. We look forward to being a part of the 3rd edition and contributing towards the growth of the African sports economy.”

Brian Wesaala, Founder and CEO of The Football Foundation for Africa, also emphasized the significance of this partnership:

“We are delighted to welcome MRM Sport Capital as an investment partner for the 2024 Africa Football Business Summit. Their global expertise and commitment to innovation and development align perfectly with our mission to use football as a platform for socioeconomic transformation. With MRM’s support, we are confident that this year’s summit will not only drive important conversations but also inspire tangible action across the African sports landscape.”

As a key player in sports investment, MRM Sport Capital’s collaboration with the Africa Football Business Summit highlights the pivotal role of private sector investment in shaping the future of sports in Africa. Their participation will also extend to various panel discussions, offering insight into how strategic investments can spur the development of sustainable sports ecosystems across the continent.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aaliyah Iqbal

Sustainability Lead, The Football Foundation for Africa

Email: media@footballfoundation.africa

Phone: +254 701 333 721

This collaboration sets the stage for a successful and impactful Africa Football Business Summit 2024, further strengthening efforts to unlock Africa’s sports potential.

About MRM Sport Capital:

MRM Sport Capital is a leading sports investment firm with a global footprint, engaged in a broad array of sports-related investments and services. The firm specializes in three core business units: Investment, Development, and Innovation, and offers a range of services including corporate finance advisory, commercial strategy, buy-side and sell-side M&A, and transaction management. MRM Sport Capital’s diverse portfolio includes ownership of a South African 3rd division football club and interests across local and international sports markets.

About The Football Foundation for Africa:

The Football Foundation for Africa (FFA) is a social enterprise focused on football development as a means to drive sustainable development across Africa. Through partnerships and initiatives like the Africa Football Business Summit, FFA aims to harness the power of football to foster socioeconomic growth, youth empowerment, and community development across the continent.