Statement by Ulrika Blom, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s country director in Mozambique, on the intensifying crisis and suspension of aid:

“The Norwegian Refugee Council is gravely concerned about the intensifying crisis in Mozambique, which comes on top of an already catastrophic humanitarian situation. Across the country, people are struggling to survive amid multiple, compounding crises: conflict, severe hunger, and climate shocks are affecting millions. In the north alone, over one million people are already devastated by conflict. Some 700,000 people face acute hunger across the country, and hundreds of thousands are impacted by annual climate shocks.

“The violent escalation has forced NRC to suspend much of our life-saving aid operations as field movements remain too dangerous. If this continues, thousands of displaced families will lose access to critical aid. The disruptions to daily life and essential services are pushing the most vulnerable into greater insecurity, with severely limited options for safety and support.

“We urge all parties to uphold civilians’ safety and security and to ensure safe, unrestricted access for humanitarian organisations to reach people in need. For NRC and other aid agencies, maintaining humanitarian space is paramount for reaching affected communities effectively and impartially.

“Furthermore, we call on the international community to address the chronic neglect of the humanitarian crisis in Mozambique. Conflict, climate shocks, and severe hunger have gripped this country since 2017, yet the humanitarian response remains woefully underfunded. Only 38 per cent of the required funding for this year’s response plan has been secured, forcing organisations like WFP to cut critical food assistance. This neglect only deepens the despair and instability that we are witnessing. Now, more than ever, Mozambicans need the world’s attention and support.”