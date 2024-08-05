Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen will meet the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, in Helsinki on 6 August.
The Foreign Ministers will discuss the bilateral relations and the strengthening of trade relations between Finland and Morocco. Other topics of discussion include Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
“Relations between Finland and Morocco are excellent and this visit enables us to further consolidate our interaction. We can, for instance, enhance trade relations in areas such as the clean transition and digitalisation. Morocco is also an invaluable partner for the EU,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Valtonen.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.