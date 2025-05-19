The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Ronald Lamola, has arrived in The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands, to co-chair the Fourth Biennial Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) alongside Mr Caspar Veldkamp, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

This high-level dialogue underscores the enduring partnership between the two nations, rooted in shared values and a commitment to advancing mutual priorities across strategic sectors.

The JCC serves as a cornerstone of bilateral relations, fostering collaboration in areas critical to sustainable development and inclusive growth. Key focal points of this year’s discussions include advancing cooperation in agriculture, water and waste management, and energy security, reflecting both nations’ dedication to climate resilience and food sustainability.

Cyber-security, innovations in digitalisation, trade and investment, and higher education, science, and innovation will also feature prominently, highlighting the role of technology and knowledge exchange in driving economic progress.

Further, the Commission will deepen partnerships in arts and culture to strengthen people-to-people ties. Environmental stewardship remains a shared priority, with joint initiatives aimed at protecting ecosystems and advancing green transitions.

Minister Lamola emphasised the importance of the JCC as a platform to deepen South Africa’s engagement with the Netherlands, stating, “Our collaboration transcends traditional diplomacy, embracing pragmatic solutions to global challenges. By aligning our expertise in these pivotal sectors, we reaffirm our commitment to a future marked by equity, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

The outcomes of the JCC are expected to yield actionable frameworks to enhance bilateral cooperation, reinforcing the robust ties between South Africa and the Netherlands. Both nations remain steadfast in their resolve to leverage this partnership for the benefit of their citizens.