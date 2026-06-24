Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday a copy credentials of HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the State of Qatar, Dr. Mahmood Yakubu. 

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished HE the Ambassador success in his duties, emphasizing his utmost support to enhance bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.