Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, held, on Sunday in Sochi, bilateral talks with Mr. Serguei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

This meeting, held on the sidelines of the First Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum, was an opportunity to discuss bilateral issues and to exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

The longstanding and robust ties between Morocco and Russia have been further strengthened by the deepened strategic partnership launched by HM King Mohammed VI and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during the historic Royal Visit to Moscow in 2016.

Morocco-Russia relations are particularly marked by regular high-level dialogue. In addition to the Sochi meeting, Mr. Bourita and his Russian counterpart held talks on September 27, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. They also held talks on December 21, 2023, on the sidelines of the 6th Russia-Arab Cooperation Forum in Marrakech.