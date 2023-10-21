The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on October 21, 2023 in the new administrative capital on the outskirts of Cairo, at the "Summit for Peace".
The Summit is attended by 30 countries, the United Nations and three regional organizations, in a joint effort to mitigate the escalation in Gaza, protect civilians, open safe corridors and allow the entry of humanitarian aid.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.