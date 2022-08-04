The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr. Naledi Pandor, is scheduled to host the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Mr. Antony Blinken, on Monday, 08 August 2022, in Pretoria, on the occasion of the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue.

Members of the media interested in covering the Strategic Dialogue are requested to submit the following details:

Full Names (As they appear in your ID/Passport)

ID/passport number

Name of media house

Designation/role

Contact number

Email address

The deadline for the submission of the above details is Friday, 05 August 2022.

DIRCO will not accept late accreditation requests.

All media will be expected to arrive at the OR Tambo Building, 460 Soutpansberg Road, by 08h00 on Monday, 08 August 2022.

Unaccredited media personnel will be not granted access.

Please email Patience Mtshali and Kgopotso Rapakuana for accreditation.

MtshaliP@dirco.gov.za(link sends e-mail) and RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za(link sends e-mail)

Enquiries: Nelson Kgwete, 076 431 3078