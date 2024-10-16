The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Foundation announced the 10 teams advancing to the Semifinalist Round of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in FinTech (https://apo-opa.co/3Y0GSEY), with each team receiving $100,000 in funding.

Responding to a global call for applications, this prize supports innovative solutions to expand access to tools necessary for financial inclusion across emerging and frontier markets.

The Semifinalists will participate in an Innovation Showcase at the Milken Institute’s Middle East and Africa Summit December 5-6, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. During this event, the 10 teams will pitch their innovations to a panel of expert judges and investors, and three teams will be selected to move on to the final round of the prize. The judges will evaluate the pitches based on the teams’ ability to deliver solutions that improve financial inclusion for under-resourced groups in emerging and frontier markets.

The prize will ultimately award $2 million in total prizes, including a $1 million Grand Prize. Following the December showcase, the Grand Prize will be awarded at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Los Angeles, in May.

“By supporting these pioneering teams, we aim to foster financial inclusion and empower entrepreneurs who drive economic growth and opportunities in their communities,” said Emily Musil, senior director, Milken Institute. “Our prizes help identify, support, and celebrate talent to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit and empower visionaries to turn their ideas for a better future into reality.”

These teams operate in nearly 30 countries across three continents, and their innovations hold the potential for significant breakthroughs in financial inclusion for underserved communities on a global scale. Over the next four months, the Semifinalist teams will test and scale their solutions, which will be evaluated for impact, scalability, and sustainability.

The 10 Semifinalists:

AZA Finance (https://AZAFinance.com), Kenya

Team lead: Caroline Shiku Njathi

AZA Finance is a B2B FinTech company offering businesses low-cost, efficient, and secure financial services, including payments, currency exchange, and treasury, across all major currencies.

Chapa (https://Chapa.co), Ethiopia

Team lead: Nael Teklehaimanot

Chapa is an online payment gateway company with a developer-friendly API that simplifies integrating payment processing into websites and applications for Ethiopian businesses.

Chumz (https://Chumz.io) Kenya

Team lead: Sam Njuguna

Chumz is a gamified savings product that leverages behavioral psychology to help individuals save at low cost.

Farmpawa (www.Farmpawa.com), Uganda

Team lead: Moses Eteku

Farmpawa is a crowd farming platform that connects investors with real farming assets, empowering farmers and driving sustainable agricultural growth.

Flow Global (www.FlowGlobal.net), United Kingdom

Team lead: Michael Rothe

Flow Global is a liquidity engine that helps retail merchants grow in the digital economy by addressing all of their working capital needs.

Paycloud by Lipa Later (https://LipaLater.com/), Kenya

Team lead: Eric Muli

Paycloud is a digital banking platform that addresses late payments in Africa by offering seamless payment processing, payment splitting, automated invoicing, and financial tools.

Nyla Bank (www.NylaBank.com), Ghana

Team lead: Mubarak Sumaila

Nyla Bank is building Africa’s first digital Islamic bank with a goal of empowering 1 billion people with innovative, Shariah-compliant products and services that align with ethical principles.

Oze (https://GetOze.com), Ghana

Team lead: Meghan McCormick

Oze is a digital lending platform that bridges Africa’s credit gap by providing banks with a small and medium-sized enterprise- (SME) focused app that digitizes financial data, enabling risk assessment and lending to small businesses.

Trade Lenda (https://TradeLenda.com), Nigeria

Team lead: Adeshina Adewumi

Trade Lenda is a banking platform tailored to SMEs, where loans can be accessed within one to six hours, and micro-savings can be achieved for business goals.

Verto (www.VertoFX.com), United Kingdom

Team lead: Rachel Coombs

Verto is a business-to-business cross-border payments platform for businesses in emerging markets, powered by a unified network that eliminates intermediary fees, handles 49 currencies, and settles transactions faster.

Learn more about the Milken-Motsepe Prize by navigating to https://MilkenMotsepePrize.org/. Contact Mala Persaud at mpersaud@milkeninstitute.org for more information.

https://apo-opa.co/3Y0GSEY

Notes to Editors:

For further information or to request interviews with the semi-finalists, please send requests or queries to the media contact below.

Media Contact:

Ima Peter

+27 11 268 6388

ima.peter@razorpr.co.za

About the Milken Institute:

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information visit https://MilkenInstitute.org.

About the Motsepe Foundation:

The Motsepe Foundation was founded in 1999 by Dr. Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe. The goal of the Motsepe Foundation is to contribute towards eradicating poverty and to sustainably improve the living conditions and standards of living of poor, unemployed, and marginalized people in South Africa, Africa, and the world. In January 2013, Dr. Patrice Motsepe and Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe joined the Giving Pledge, which was started by Warren Buffet and Bill and Melinda Gates. Dr. Patrice Motsepe and his wife committed to give half of their wealth to the poor and for philanthropic purposes during their lifetime and beyond.